 Public fitness on mind, Karnal MC focuses on open-air gyms

  Haryana
  Public fitness on mind, Karnal MC focuses on open-air gyms

Public fitness on mind, Karnal MC focuses on open-air gyms

Initiates project to replace, repair damaged equipment at 130 parks

Public fitness on mind, Karnal MC focuses on open-air gyms

Damaged gym equipment at Chaudhary Colony. Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 31

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, has initiated a project to repair and replace the damaged equipment at open-air gyms situated in 130 parks that come under Ward Nos. 1 to 10.

Of the 186 parks within the city, the civic body has included 130 parks in the first phase of the initiative, paying attention to those recreational places where open-air gyms are situated.

Several equipment installed in a number of gyms are not properly working due to wear and tear, halting residents’ access to free fitness facilities.

Open-air gyms are present in many city parks and attract fitness enthusiasts preferring outdoor exercises.

However, the bad condition of the equipment has made it difficult for residents to take benefit of these, leaving them concerned. Residents have taken up the issue with the authorities and sought prompt action.

“We have apprised the MC Commissioner of the bad condition of gym equipment. We are happy that steps are being taken to replace these,” said Ashok Kumar, a local resident.

Monika Sharma, XEN, MC, emphasised the importance of maintaining such public facilities to encourage people to remain physically fit.

“We have already commenced the work to repair and replace the equipment at open-air gyms. An amount of around Rs 29 lakh will be allocated for this project. Swings in these parks will also be repaired,” the XEN added.

MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena assured residents of civic body’s commitment to keeping fitness equipment in a good condition. He said these open-air gyms cater to the needs of hundreds of people of the city.

He also assured to expedite the replacement process to minimize disruption, with a tentative completion timeline set within the coming months.

The MC Commissioner said the work for the upkeep of the gym equipment would be carried out at a regular intervals.

Expressing happiness over the MC’s decision, residents stressed the importance of accessible fitness facilities in promoting an active lifestyle.

“The open-air gyms are a valuable resource for the community, and we welcome the efforts of the civic body to ensure their upkeep,” said Gaurav Nagpal, a local resident.

186 parks in city

  • Of the 186 parks in the city, the civic body has included 130 parks in the first phase of this initiative, paying attention to those recreational places where open-air gyms are situated.
  • Several equipment installed in a number of gyms are not properly working due to wear and tear, halting residents’ access to free fitness facilities.

Rs 29 lakh allocated

We have already commenced the work to repair and replace the equipment at open-air gyms. An amount of around Rs 29 lakh will be allocated for this project. Swings in these parks will also be repaired. — Monika Sharma, XEN, MC

