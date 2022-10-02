Public forum favours panchayat status for three Jhajjar villages

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 1

The results of voting for a public referendum regarding the ongoing row over the formation of the Badli Municipal Committee (MC) today proved the Sangharsh Samiti’s claim true that a majority of the residents of Badli, Pahsor and MP Majra villages were against the formation of the municipal committee.

As per official information, 3,000 residents of all three villages cast their votes against the creation of the Badli MC today, while 1,570 polled in its favour.

Formed last year The Badli Municipal Committee (MC) was formed last year by including the said three villages in it.

A section of residents of all three villages recently started resisting it by sitting on an indefinite protest after the MC served them notices for the assessment of their property tax

Hence, the demand for bringing all three villages back under the purview of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) won by 1,430 votes.

The voting was conducted through ballot papers.

The villagers showed a dismal response towards the voting with merely 41.06 per cent exercising their franchise to settle the row. There were a total 11,350 electors in three villages, but only 4,695 moved to cast their votes.

Report to be made Since the public referendum has gone in favour of the panchayat status for the three villages, a report will be sent to the state government in this respect. —Vishal Kumar, SDM, Badli

It was probably for the first time in the state when the voting was conducted for other than election purposes.

Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh visited the booths to take stock of the situation and check law and order.

