Public funds not efficiently used

WHILE huge sums have been spent on the machinery and infrastructure for the upgrade of civic facilities here, the mismanagement has led to the wastage of money. The road sweeping machines are not being used by the civic bodies. One such machine is gathering dust at the HSVP office in Sector 12 here. —Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

Insanitary conditions prevail in ambala city

SANITATION is a major concern in Adarsh Cloth Market, situated in front of the main bus stand in Ambala City. The area is covered with garbage and muck, and emits a foul smell the entire day. Even the drains are filled with waste. Despite it being one of the prominent sites of the city, no attention is being paid to such insanitary conditions by the local authorities. —GIAN P KANSAL, ambala

Separate cash lanes required at toll plazas

IT is commonly observed that drivers in vehicles without a proper FASTag tend to create a ruckus at toll plazas, leaving other commuters at the receiving end. The authorities concerned should dedicate one lane to cash payments, so that other lanes run smoothly. The defaulters in any lane must be heavily penalised. —SANJAY SHARMA, panchkula

