Public health Executive Engineer suspended

The state government suspended Balwinder Nain, Executive Engineer (XEN) of the Public Health Engineering Department in Fatehabad on Wednesday, and attached him to the department's headquarters in Panchkula. The suspension order was issued by the department's commissioner. Nain was also holding additional charge of Sirsa district.

Sources said the action followed a call from the office of a Cabinet minister regarding a departmental matter. During the conversation, the XEN allegedly made a remark about receiving calls late at night. Soon after, suspension orders were issued. The development comes amid ongoing complaints about public health issues in the region.

