Public park in state of neglect

The public park at Nyaypuri near Kalidas Rangsala is in a state of utter neglect. The green area is littered with garbage and dirt while the equipment of the open gym is damaged. An uprooted tree has not been lifted from the park even after several complaints. The authorities concerned should ensure that the park is maintained properly. —Anuj Singhal, Karnal

Garbage not being lifted regularly

Garbage is not being collected regularly from several colonies in Panipat. Besides, stray animals, including dogs and cattle, have become a cause for concern for the city residents. The Panipat Municipal Corporation should take steps to resolve these problems at the earliest. —Raju, Panipat

Shrubs cover bylane near Rail Vihar

The bylane along the boundary wall of Rail Vihar is covered with shrubs. Also, foul smell emanating from garbage dumped there causes inconvenience to passersby. The authorities should take steps to clean the area and prevent people from dumping garbage in the open. —Bobby Dhingra, Panchkula

