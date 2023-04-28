Public speaking contest ends at K’shetra varsity

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 27

The Kurukshetra University’s annual public speaking competition Rostrum concluded with prize distribution function on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva gave away prizes to the winners. The competition is held at three levels — department, faculty and university. A total of 558 students participated, and Rs 2.60 lakh worth prize money was awarded to 256 students who won at different levels.

The first prize at the university level was won by Richa Tyagi of the Department of Mathematics, second prize was won by Shweta from the Department of Biochemistry and the third prize went to Valuska Vats from the Department

of Zoology.