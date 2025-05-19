Public suffering in BJP-AAP clash over water issue: Congress leader

Former Irrigation Minister and senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav on Sunday took a dig at the Haryana Government over its handling of the ongoing water dispute with Punjab, accusing it of negligence and political blame-shifting.

“The saying ‘naach na jaane aangan tedha’ (those who can’t dance blame the stage) fits perfectly with the Haryana Government. It hasn’t appointed a Chief Engineer to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for the past three years. If our representatives aren’t even on the seats, who is supposed to fight for Haryana’s rightful share of water?, ” said Yadav in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He further added, “This is a classic case of ‘ulta chor kotwal ko daante’ — the Haryana government is blaming Punjab while failing to fulfil its own responsibilities.”

Highlighting the decline in water supply to Haryana, Yadav stated, “When I was the Irrigation Minister, Haryana received 8,500 cusecs of water. Today, it has dropped to 4,000 cusecs — a direct result of the current government’s failure. Ironically, the Union Power Minister is from Haryana, yet the state is left parched. Who should be held accountable if not the Haryana Government?”

Yadav also blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that Delhi’s failure to establish full governance has impacted

water distribution, which in turn was affecting

the state.

He urged the Centre to intervene through the BBMB, suggesting deployment of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) if necessary, to ensure Haryana received its fair share.

He concluded by demanding that the Centre and the state immediately fill the vacant technical posts critical to protecting Haryana’s water rights.