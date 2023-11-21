Public Works Department floats tender for Rs 215 cr elevated road project in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 20

The Public Works Department (PWD) has finally floated the tender for the Rs 215 crore elevated road project in the district. Since the announcement of the project in 2021, it took around 18 months to get the approval of the state government.

Sources in the district administration claim the budget estimates for the 3.5-km-long elevated road in Ballabhgarh town had been submitted about a year ago. But the tender had not been released due to delay in the final approval from the state government.

Work on the ground can only be started after opening bid and the completion of the allotment process, which is expected to

take another four to five months, according to sources in the department.

They claim that the tender bids will be opened after 45 days but they would be able to begin the work in March or April next year.

Sources say budget estimates of major projects have to be approved by the Chief Minister’s office. They say the project has become a victim of delayed approval, which may prevent its completion before the deadline. It is likely to be affected further due to the upcoming General elections, when work is expected to begin on the project.

The elevated road will start from the local Ambedkar Chowk and culminate near Chandawali village across the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway, coming up on the bypass here.

The PWD will construct this first of its kind passage in Ballabhgarh subdivision. It will provide direct and indirect connectivity to as many as 24 villages and a large number of residential colonies of the subdivision.

“Providing an access to the Delhi, Faridabad-Jewar and the KGP expressways, the project is likely to provide a major relief to commuters from the acute traffic congestion. Large scale encroachments and unauthorised constructions on the Ballabhgarh-Mohna road lead to frequent traffic jams in the area,” says a resident, Ashok Kumar.

Pradeep Sindhu, Executive Engineer, PWD, said although the tender for the project has been floated, the initial bid would be for work of about Rs 160 crore. “The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 215 crore and proposed to be completed within 24 months after the allotment of work,” he added.

