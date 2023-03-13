Punish Yamunanagar MC for dumping waste, NGT tells Haryana

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 12

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked authorities of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to impose ‘environmental compensation’ on Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), for dumping municipal solid waste in an unscientific manner.

Not developed as per rules An inspection team visited the dumping site at Aurangabad village on July 27, 2022

It found that the site had not been developed as per rules

The MC had started unscientific dumping of solid waste there

The order was passed by NGT Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad on February 21 while hearing a complaint by Sumit Saini of Damla village of Yamunanagar district. The next date of hearing in the case is May 18.

In his complaint to the NGT, Sumit Saini of Damla village had alleged in 2022 that illegal and unscientific dumping of solid waste was being done by the MCYJ in the vicinity of Aurangabad village of Yamunanagar district. He also informed the NGT that the dumping of municipal waste was causing serious environmental problems in the area.

Passing an order on the complaint of Sumit Saini on May 24, 2022, the NGT constituted a joint committee of representatives of HSPCB, Municipal Corporation, Deputy Commissioner and officers of other departments.

The NGT directed the joint committee to verify the factual position, look into the grievances of the villagers and take remedial action in accordance with the law by following the due process. The HSPCB was made the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The joint team visited the temporary landfill dumping site at Aurangabad village on July 27, 2022 and found that the site had not been developed as per Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2016 and the MCYJ had started unscientific and illegal dumping of solid waste there.

After inspection by the joint team, the authorities of HSPCB, Yamunanagar, issued a show-cause notice to the MCYJ on September 27, 2022 and another show-cause notice on December 26, 2022, directing to comply with Municipal Solid Waste Rules 2016.

According to the information available, the MCYJ later stopped throwing solid waste on the temporary dumping site and set up a new municipal solid waste processing site at another place in Aurangabad village after complying with Municipal Solid Waste Rules 2016.

As per a report of the joint committee prepared in February 2023, the municipal solid waste processing site at Aurangabad was found compliant.

But the NGT, in its order passed on February 21, 2023, directed the HSPCB to initiate proceedings for imposition of environmental compensation on the MCYJ for the past violations in accordance with law and submit its report mentioning in detail the action taken in this regard within two months.

Nitin Mehta, Regional Officer of HSPCB, Yamunanagar, said, “Action will be taken to impose environmental compensation on Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri as per the order of the NGT.”