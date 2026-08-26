Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits 4 on death row in minor sisters’ rape, murder

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside the convictions and death sentences of four men in the rape and murder of two minor sisters, holding that the prosecution failed to produce legally admissible evidence connecting any of them with the offences.

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The Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Ramesh Chander Dimri, in the process, described a “Sextipartite test” for examining whether a disclosure and discovery could be relied upon.

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The Court said that the disclosure and discovery had first to pass a six-fold test before examining whether the contents of a disclosure statement were proven by the investigator, or whether the discovered article was lying in an accessible open place and was visible.

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Describing it as a “Sextipartite test”, the Bench said the person making the disclosure must already be an accused in the case; he must be in custody when making it; the disclosure must be voluntary and free from “compulsion, coercion, threats, inducement or deception”; the information must disclose a fact relevant to the crime; the information must be “distinctly connected with the fact discovered”; and, crucially, “The fact that was discovered pursuant to the disclosure must not have already been discovered.”

The last requirement assumed significance in the case as the Court found that the “parna” allegedly recovered at the instance of the accused had already been noticed by the crime-scene team. The Bench observed there could not be a ‘discovery’ of an already discovered fact. “There is no iota of doubt that the discovery has not been shown to have been made at the instance of any of the accused persons,” the court observed.

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The alleged poison recovery too failed to connect the accused with the administration of poison. The Court noted that the crime-scene report already recorded a metallic container containing poisonous liquid, while the prosecution did not establish that its contents differed from the herbicide later recovered in a plastic bottle.

On the alleged forcible administration, the Bench said: “There are no corresponding injuries on the lips and mouth of any of the victims to prima facie demonstrate that the poison was forcibly administered to them.” It found reasonable doubt about the forcible administration of poison and absence of evidence linking the accused to it.

The Bench confirmed that the two girls had been subjected to rape and died of poisoning, but it found serious contradictions in the mother’s statements. “The picture that emerges is hazy as to how these four persons were implicated, much worse given the death sentence.”

“Although the prosecution is able to establish the commission of the offence of rape against both the victims, but it has failed to connect any of the accused as the perpetrator of rape.” it concluded.