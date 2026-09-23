Punjab and Haryana High Court asks Sirsa varsity to clear staff’s regularisation claim in 3 months

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, to consider and decide the regularisation claim of Dr Surender within three months.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar passed the order on a petition filed by Dr Surender, who had sought regularisation of his services. He claimed that he was appointed against a sanctioned vacant post through a transparent selection process and had completed more than 12 years of service. During the hearing, the petitioner confined his plea to seeking a decision on his claim in light of the Supreme Court’s April 16, 2026, judgment in Madan Singh and others vs State of Haryana and others. The university’s counsel did not oppose the request.

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The High Court noted that the Supreme Court had upheld Haryana’s regularisation notifications dated June 16 and June 18, 2014, subject to verification by the competent authority.

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Without commenting on the merits of the case, the High Court directed CDLU to treat the petition as a comprehensive representation and decide it through a reasoned order after giving Dr Surender an opportunity of hearing. The decision must be communicated to him. If he is found eligible, consequential benefits will also have to be granted as per law.

The order came days after the High Court had directed CDLU to decide the regularisation plea of a professor within two months. In that case too, the university was directed to consider the claim in light of the relevant government instructions and court judgments.