DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Punjab and Haryana High Court asks Sirsa varsity to clear staff’s regularisation claim in 3 months

Punjab and Haryana High Court asks Sirsa varsity to clear staff’s regularisation claim in 3 months

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:52 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chaudhary Devi Lal University. File
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, to consider and decide the regularisation claim of Dr Surender within three months.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar passed the order on a petition filed by Dr Surender, who had sought regularisation of his services. He claimed that he was appointed against a sanctioned vacant post through a transparent selection process and had completed more than 12 years of service. During the hearing, the petitioner confined his plea to seeking a decision on his claim in light of the Supreme Court’s April 16, 2026, judgment in Madan Singh and others vs State of Haryana and others. The university’s counsel did not oppose the request.

Advertisement

The High Court noted that the Supreme Court had upheld Haryana’s regularisation notifications dated June 16 and June 18, 2014, subject to verification by the competent authority.

Advertisement

Without commenting on the merits of the case, the High Court directed CDLU to treat the petition as a comprehensive representation and decide it through a reasoned order after giving Dr Surender an opportunity of hearing. The decision must be communicated to him. If he is found eligible, consequential benefits will also have to be granted as per law.

The order came days after the High Court had directed CDLU to decide the regularisation plea of a professor within two months. In that case too, the university was directed to consider the claim in light of the relevant government instructions and court judgments.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts