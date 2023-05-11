Punjab and Haryana High Court: Can’t leave teachers, students in the lurch

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 10

Displaying the humanitarian side of law, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the directions on closing the chapter of schools running from residential buildings and areas were required to be complied with in letter and spirit. But, at the same time, the students and teachers could not be left in the lurch.

Acting on a petition alleging contempt of court filed by Innovative Pre-Primary School Association against IAS officer Mohammed Shayin and other respondents, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan of the high court also directed the filing of an affidavit by the Faridabad Deputy Commissioner and the Municipal Corporation after giving a notice to all students and teachers in the schools either sealed or likely to be affected if some order was passed.

The direction came after Justice Sangwan took note of a suggestion by the counsel for the petitioner-association that all schools run by it would accommodate all students studying in the schools which had been sealed.

The counsel also suggested that the students of another 25 schools, found violating the norms, bylaws and regulations, would also be accommodated. All teachers having the requisite qualifications in accordance with CBSE/appropriate norms would also be accommodated.

The petitioner had moved the court, alleging violation of order dated December 20, 2017. The association, during the course of hearing, also filed an application seeking further direction to the respondents to act strictly against the violators.

Responding to the averments, the Faridabad MC’s Additional Commissioner submitted in his reply that notices were issued to persons running schools either in the residential area or in residential building in compliance of the order. As many as nine schools were sealed by the MC (old Faridabad zone). Notices were issued to nine other schools.

Justice Sangwan asserted that the directions were required to be complied with in letter and spirit. But the court could not ignore the “important aspect” that the future of the students was at stake.

He added that some of the schools had been sealed/closed by the respondent/administration. Their students would not get a proper platform to obtain education and the matter would be of concern to the parents. “It is also a matter of concern about the teachers, who are imparting education to those students in the schools running in the building, which are not having proper permissions and their future is also at stake,” he asserted.

The case will come up for further hearing in September. The judge directed the filing of compliance affidavits by the next date of hearing.