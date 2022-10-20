Punjab and Haryana High Court: Cops can’t give third search option to accused in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a police officer in a drugs case cannot give an accused a third option of being searched.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri of the High Court ruled that Section 50 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act gave two personal search options to an accused before a gazetted officer or a magistrate. A police officer, making an offer to the accused under Section 50, could not add, subtract or change its nomenclature.

The assertion came as an accused in a drugs case was granted bail after Justice Puri, among other things, noted that the offer under Section 50 was, prima facie, defective. The police officer exceeded his authority by adding nodal officer to the offer.

Justice Puri asserted that an important question needing consideration was whether a police officer making an offer to the accused could add, subtract or substitute any other authorities or change its nomenclature not so prescribed under Section 50 meant for safeguarding the rights of an accused.

Justice Puri asserted: “Under Section 50, two expressions have been used — gazetted officer and a magistrate. Therefore, no third authority by whatsoever mean or even by changing of the nomenclature can be added to the same. The police officer who is making an offer under Section 50 of the NDPS Act can neither add nor subtract nor change its nomenclature.”

Referring to the facts of the case in hand, Justice Puri added that a perusal of an earlier High Court judgment showed that nodal officer was not used while issuing certain guidelines. Rather, the Bench issuing guidelines ruled third option could not be given.

Justice Puri also made it clear that Section 50 would be applicable where the police was suspicious that a person was in the possession of intoxicant substance and was given an offer and notice under the provision of the Act to get himself searched.

Justice Puri asserted that the Supreme Court had observed Section 50 would not apply in the case of a chance recovery. But it would mean a situation where the police party suddenly came across a person from whom search was conducted and intoxicant substance was found.

Justice Puri added: “Since the offer under Section 50 of the NDPS Act was, prima facie, defective, this court has reasons to believe at least at this stage that the petitioner is not guilty of offence.”