High Court denies bail to persons accused of siphoning off gurdwara funds in Hisar district

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that a gurdwara is a pious place and the misappropriation of its funds hurts the sentiments of several people. The assertion came as Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill of the High Court declined the bail plea of persons accused of siphoning off a gurdwara funds.

In their petition placed before Justice Gill’s Bench, the accused were seeking anticipatory bail in a cheating and criminal breach of trust case registered on September 28, 2022, at Barwala police station in Hisar district under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

Opposing the pleas, Additional Advocate-General Rajesh Gaur and complainant’s counsel Sanchit Punia submitted that several FDRs in Gurdwara Singh Sabha’s name were to mature in December 2022. But the petitioners in connivance with each other transferred about Rs 71 lakh to their personal bank accounts but by “closing” the same prematurely. Some account was also transferred to a private company run by one of the petitioners.

After hearing the rival contentions, Justice Gill asserted there were serious allegations against the petitioners. “Setting the petitioners free would set a bad example and would give oxygen to the fraudsters. As such, they do not deserve any concession of anticipatory bail. Keeping in view the nature and gravity of the offence, this court finds that the petitioners are required for custodial interrogation to recover the amount and to take the investigation to its logical conclusion,” Justice Gill asserted. The Bench was also assisted in the matter by counsel Aditya Sanghi.