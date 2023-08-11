Punjab and Haryana High Court Division Bench directs placing of Nuh demolition case before Chief Justice

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, August 11
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Division Bench of Justice Arun Palli and Justice Jagmohan Bansal directed the placing of the Nuh demolition case before the Chief Justice.
The Bench made it clear that the matter should have been listed before the first Division Bench as per the high court rules.
The first Division Bench is headed by the Chief Justice, who has not been holding the court for the past couple of days.
Additional Advocate-General Deepak Sabherwal told the Bench that it was not a case of ethnic cleansing and proper procedure as prescribed under the law had been adopted.
He stated the procedure was followed while carrying out the demolition drive in Gurugram and Nuh.
He also sought additional time for filing a detailed reply.
The matter will now be placed before the Chief Justice.
