Punjab and Haryana High Court: Drug abuse deaths need stern handling

Chandigarh, July 7

The drug menace in the country, especially in Punjab and Haryana, has attained dangerous proportions and youth are falling prey to it, the Punjab and Haryana High Court asserted amidst claims of efforts by state agencies to arrest the flow of the contraband.

Justice Harsh Bunger said the court was not oblivious of the large number of deaths occurring due to drug abuse before making it clear that the menace needed to be dealt with a firm hand.

The assertions by Justice Bunger came on a regular bail plea filed against the State of Haryana by an accused in an FIR registered on June 24, 2019, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Ratia Sadar police station in Fatehabad district.

Opposing the plea on the ground of seriousness of the offence, the state counsel submitted that the petitioner had supplied the recovered contraband to a co-accused. It was stated that the petitioner was a habitual offender as 24 other cases were registered against him, of which three were under the NDPS Act.

Referring to the challan or the final investigation report, the state counsel contended the likelihood of the accused absconding and consequent delay in the trial could not be ruled out in case the petitioner was extended the benefit of the regular bail. The state counsel also submitted that the petitioner might tamper with the prosecution evidence or influence the witnesses and also indulge in similar cases.