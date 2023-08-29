Punjab and Haryana High Court extends stay on WFI panel poll till Sept 25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

A fortnight after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the elections to the executing committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj today extended the operation of the order to September 25, the next date of hearing in the case.

Justice Bhardwaj was hearing a petition filed against the Union of India and other respondents by the Haryana Wrestling Association. It had challenged the order dated July 25 passed by respondent, WFI’s returning officer, whereby the petitioner’s claim for exclusion of representatives nominated by the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association for the federation’s electoral college in the upcoming polls was rejected.

Haryana Wrestling Association counsel reiterated that the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association, not being affiliated, could not be permitted to represent the State Wrestling Association in violation of the WFI’s constitution.

Haryana Olympic Association counsel said Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association was not affiliated to it. Senior counsel appearing on WFI’s behalf, on the other hand, contended that an ad-hoc committee was constituted by it to conduct fresh polls and run day-to-day affairs of the Haryana Wrestling Association. The committee notified the poll schedule and the same were held pursuant to it.