Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim anticipatory bail in ‘lynching’ case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Less than six months after the police registered a murder case at the Kundli police station in Sonepat after a body was found hanging from a barricade in a sacrilege-related matter, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted interim anticipatory bail to an accused, Aman Singh.

Justice Manoj Bajaj’s Bench, during the course of the hearing, was told that the investigating agency arrested four accused after the registration of the FIR. Two other accused were arrested afterwards on the basis of the disclosure statement of an accused, who allegedly amputated the victim’s hands. “On their further disclosure statement, the present petitioner has been named in the present FIR,” it was added.

Taking up the petition filed through counsel Bhanu Pratap Singh, Justice Bajaj fixed the case for July 11.