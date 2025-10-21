DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Punjab and Haryana High Court orders transfer and posting of 27 judicial officers

Punjab and Haryana High Court orders transfer and posting of 27 judicial officers

The high court has ordered the designation of nine Additional District and Sessions Judges (ADSJs) as District and Sessions Judges (DSJs) in Haryana

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:27 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the designation of nine Additional District and Sessions Judges (ADSJs) as District and Sessions Judges (DSJs) in Haryana. The administrative order, issued at Chandigarh on October 20, in all entails the transfer and posting of 27 judicial officers across the state.

Advertisement

As per a notification issued by the high court, Anil Kumar Bishnoi, presently Additional District and Sessions Judge and Presiding Officer, Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court-I, Faridabad, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge. He will continue to be posted at Faridabad.

Advertisement

Alka Malik, posted as Special Judge, CBI Court, Chandigarh, has been recalled from deputation and posted as District and Sessions Judge, Hisar, against a vacant post.

Advertisement

Jagjit Singh, Principal Judge, Family Court, Jagadhri, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge, Sonepat. Ajay Prashar, presently serving at Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act in Bhiwani, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge, Kaithal.

Jagdeep Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Gurugram, has been posted to Panchkula as District and Sessions Judge, Member Secretary, Haryana State Legal Services Authority, on deputation. Dr Gagandeep Kaur Singh, Principal Judge, Family Court, Karnal, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge, Karnal. Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Karnal, has been posted as District and Sessions Judge, Nuh. Poonam Suneja, Principal Judge, Family Court, Hisar, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge, Jind. Raj Gupta, serving as Additional District and Sessions Judge at the Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act, Rohtak, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge, Palwal.

Advertisement

The order further records that the fast track special courts to try offences exclusively under the POCSO Act in Panchkula, Faridabad and Gurugram have been established following directions issued by the Supreme Court of India in suo motu writ petition — ‘Alarming Rise in the Number of Reported Child Rape Incidents’.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts