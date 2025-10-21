Punjab and Haryana High Court orders transfer and posting of 27 judicial officers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the designation of nine Additional District and Sessions Judges (ADSJs) as District and Sessions Judges (DSJs) in Haryana. The administrative order, issued at Chandigarh on October 20, in all entails the transfer and posting of 27 judicial officers across the state.

As per a notification issued by the high court, Anil Kumar Bishnoi, presently Additional District and Sessions Judge and Presiding Officer, Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court-I, Faridabad, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge. He will continue to be posted at Faridabad.

Alka Malik, posted as Special Judge, CBI Court, Chandigarh, has been recalled from deputation and posted as District and Sessions Judge, Hisar, against a vacant post.

Jagjit Singh, Principal Judge, Family Court, Jagadhri, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge, Sonepat. Ajay Prashar, presently serving at Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act in Bhiwani, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge, Kaithal.

Jagdeep Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Gurugram, has been posted to Panchkula as District and Sessions Judge, Member Secretary, Haryana State Legal Services Authority, on deputation. Dr Gagandeep Kaur Singh, Principal Judge, Family Court, Karnal, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge, Karnal. Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Karnal, has been posted as District and Sessions Judge, Nuh. Poonam Suneja, Principal Judge, Family Court, Hisar, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge, Jind. Raj Gupta, serving as Additional District and Sessions Judge at the Fast Track Special Court under the POCSO Act, Rohtak, has been designated as District and Sessions Judge, Palwal.

The order further records that the fast track special courts to try offences exclusively under the POCSO Act in Panchkula, Faridabad and Gurugram have been established following directions issued by the Supreme Court of India in suo motu writ petition — ‘Alarming Rise in the Number of Reported Child Rape Incidents’.