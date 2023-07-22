Punjab and Haryana High Court: Preserve, protect areas notified as reserved forest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State of Haryana to preserve and protect the areas notified as reserved forest and not to permit any kind of illegal activity there.

Steps taken by state inadequate The State of Haryana has filed the status report indicating the steps that they have taken. It is evident that the steps taken by the respondent-authorities are not adequate and are not as desired by law, the court observed.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli also set August 22 as deadline for the State to take necessary steps for complying with the provisions of law in this regard.

The direction came after the Bench asserted that the steps taken by the respondent-authorities were inadequate and are “not as desired by law”. The assertion came after the Bench went through a status report filed by the State indicating the steps taken.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed against the State and other respondents by Vijay Bansal. Among other things, Bansal had contended that the residents of the Morni block came within the definition of traditional forest dwellers “from all angles and for all intents and purposes”. But efforts had not been made either at the political or at administrative level to secure justice –– social, economic and political –– to the people of the Morni block.

Bansal was seeking the settlement of the land in Morni Hills in Panchkula in a time-bound manner. The PIL also sought the implementation of the recommendations by a committee in 1987 so that the rights of villagers cultivating the land could be decided.

It was submitted that the Morni Hills area was included in Haryana in 1966 from Himachal Pradesh, but the State of Haryana failed to recognise and record their ownership rights over “Nau-taur Land” (new broken land for cultivation) despite lapse of more than 50 years after Haryana came into being and public declaration dated October 15, 1980, made by the then Chief Minister.

It was added that Himachal Pradesh long ago solved the problem of “Nau-Taur” land. In 1987, the then Commissioner of the Ambala division TD Jogpal submitted a detailed report regarding the land rights of the Morni area people and recommended immediate fresh settlement.