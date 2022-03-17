Punjab and Haryana High Court puts Haryana judicial officer on notice

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put an Additional District and Sessions Judge on notice and stayed the proceedings in an FIR registered on the basis of his letter against a DSP. The order will remain in operation at least till September 5 — the next date of hearing in the matter.

The directions by Justice Jaishree Thakur of the High Court came on a petition filed against the State of Haryana, the Additional District and Sessions Judge and other respondents by DSP Dinesh Yadav through counsel Manish Soni.

The matter has its genesis in observations made by the judicial officer on January 27. Justice Thakur’s Bench was told that the trial court, on the presentation of a status report in another case, observed it was apparently clear that Dinesh Yadav, DSP, CM Flying Squad, had prepared and submitted a false report to extend benefits to a person, which was punishable under Section 167 of Indian Penal Code. As such, a letter was being sent to the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, for registration of an FIR against Yadav.

Appearing before Justice Thakur’s Bench, Soni among other things contended that the FIR dated February 4 was registered under Section 167 of the IPC at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Gurugram on the basis of the letter issued by the Judge.

“But the Additional District & Sessions Judge would have no jurisdiction to issue such a letter/order,” Soni added. Section 167 deals with a “public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury”.

Soni further submitted that the offence under Section 167of the IPC was not made out in the present case. “It is a settled law that any false document when produced during judicial proceedings would fall under the definition of Section 192 of the IPC — fabrication of false evidence and would be punishable under 193 of the IPC. Therefore, the cognizance of any offence under Section 193 of the IPC could only be taken upon the complaint in writing under Section 340 of the CrPC and the FIR could not be registered”, he added.

The notice of motion issued by Justice Thakur was accepted by Haryana State counsel Vishal Malik, on behalf of the official respondents.