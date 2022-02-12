Punjab and Haryana High Court puts on hold selection of 546 veterinary assistants

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put on hold the entire process of selecting 546 veterinary livestock development assistants. Justice Arun Monga also made it clear that the appointment letter would not be issued to any candidate. The order would remain in operation at least till February 14 — the next date of hearing in the matter.

Petitioner scored more than others The petitioner was not selected even though she was admittedly more meritorious than the last selected candidate not only under the EWS category, but also the general category. Justice Arun Monga, Punjab and Haryana High Court

The direction came after Justice Monga’s Bench took note of cases where the candidates applied for jobs in the reserved category, but secured more marks than the last selected candidate in the general/open category. Yet, they were neither given the benefit of selection in the general, nor the reserved category.

The matter was placed before Justice Monga’s Bench after a petition was filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by candidate Anju Pahal through counsel Rajat Mor. Appearing before the Bench through videoconferencing, Mor submitted that the respondent commission published the impugned result this month for filling up the posts of veterinary livestock development assistants. But the petitioner was shocked to see that her roll number was not there among the successful candidates under the EWS category.

Mor also told Justice Monga’s Bench that that the petitioner had secured 67 marks in the written examination. Besides this, she was also eligible for five additional marks under the socio-economic criteria for “no job in the family”. As such, her total score came out to be 72, which was way more than the last candidate selected under the EWS category.

The Bench was told that the last selected candidate under the general category had secured 70 marks. Another candidate in the general category waiting list had secured 68 marks. As per the settled principles of law, the petitioner was duly eligible to be considered and appointed even in the open category as she had secured “marks much more than those obtained by the last candidate selected under the general/open/ unreserved category.”

He said the respondents had not taken any action despite several representations, which amounted to depriving the petitioner of selection to the post even though she was admittedly more meritorious than the last selected candidate not only under the EWS category, but also the general category.