Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Haryana Police for shoddy probe in accident case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 9

In a major embarrassment for the Haryana Police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has deprecated the “slipshod and shoddy” investigations carried more than 16 years ago in a fatal accident case before directing the initiation of action against the investigating officer.

“The Registry is directed to forthwith send a copy of this verdict to the Director-General of Police, Haryana, for his proceeding to initiate appropriate action in accordance with law against the investigating officer concerned,” Justice Sureshwar Thakur.

The assertion came as Justice Thakur quashed and set aside the impugned verdict of conviction and the sentence imposed upon the revisionist-convict by the courts below after observing that the same were vitiated and suffered from “a taint of gross mis-appreciation and non-appreciation of evidence”.

The matter was brought to the High Court’s notice after convict-revisionist Imamuddin filed a petition against the State of Haryana and other respondents.

The Bench was told that the revisionist was charged for the commission of an offence under Sections 279 and 304-A of IPC for rash driving on a public way and causing death by negligence before being convicted by Gurgaon Judicial Magistrate First Class in October 2011 before imposing a sentence of simple imprisonment extending up to a term of two years.

Gurgaon Sessions Judge in May 2012 declined relief to the aggrieved-convict before affirming the verdict of conviction and the sentence.

Justice Thakur, during the course of hearing, was told that a motorcyclist coming from Sohna to Gurgaon died in the accident on November 19, 2005. The stand of the accused was that he had applied brakes to minimise the speed of the vehicle driven by him. Yet the motorcycle coming at “excessive pace” struck the rear wheel.

Justice Thakur, in his order, made it clear that the arrival of two prosecution witnesses at the crime site after five minutes gave boost to an inference that the distance between the vehicle they were travelling in and the offending vehicle was “rather immense”. The two could not — with the optimum acuity of vision —have a clear sight of the incident. They could also not precisely echo the exact manner of occurrence.