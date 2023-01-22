Punjab and Haryana High Court raps HSSC for unfair appointment

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 21

Severely indicting the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for adopting an illegal appointment procedure, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 1 lakh costs on it. Justice Vikram Aggarwal asserted the commission, dealing with public appointments, was expected to adopt a fair and transparent procedure without extending favour to anyone.

“Instead of adopting a transparent procedure, the commission manipulated the process, thereby not only committing an illegality, but also shaking the trust of the common man,” Justice Aggarwal asserted, while making it clear that the state was expected to look into the matter and fix responsibility for the illegality committed.

Setting aside the appointment of a junior draftsman in the Department of Town & Country Planning, Justice Aggarwal also directed the commission to reframe the final result and offer appointment accordingly.

The ruling came on a petition by Shakti Raj for quashing the junior draftsman’s appointment. Among other things, the petitioner contended the result’s perusal revealed that two candidates, including the respondent-candidate, were amongst the initial four candidates called for interview despite obtaining 94 marks in the written examination.

Claiming to have obtained 98 marks, the petitioner alleged the whole exercise was carried out by the respondents to illegally select and appoint the respondent-candidate, despite the fact that she had lower marks than the petitioner and was not even eligible to be called for the interview.

Justice Aggarwal asserted the petitioner and another candidate were left out on the ground that they were ineligible as their experience certificate did not mention the salary. They were left out wrongly as experience was not even a requirement as the petitioner was an intermediate in architecture.

Not calling the other candidate for interview was adversely commented upon by the High Court vide order dated January 10, 2018, and the same had also attained finality. The commission “very cleverly” concealed the imposition of Rs 50,000 costs on it in the matter.

Justice Aggarwal added only four persons were to be called for the interview. The respondent-candidate would not have been eligible for interview, had the commission acted fairly. “Once she was not eligible for being called for the interview, her subsequent selection and consequential appointment would also be illegal”.

Justice Aggarwal said the court, for once, was inclined to refer the matter to some centralised investigating agency to examine the commission records for more such illegalities and irregularities. But the court chose not to go ahead as the Supreme Court had held that CBI probe should not be ordered straightaway in matters of illegal public appointments unless allegations were so outrageous and perpetrators of the alleged offences were so powerful that investigation by the state police would be ineffectual.