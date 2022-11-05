Punjab and Haryana High Court raps state agencies over lack of infra for students

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 4

Rapping the state agencies for lack of sensitivity in providing infrastructure and basic facilities to the students, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for an affidavit on the utilisation of grants/budget allocation disbursed over the past decade.

Details sought Furnish details of various grants/budget allocations received from the Union of India/state government for providing educational facilities to the children and also furnish details as to whether the disbursements over the last 10 years were utilised... or had to be surrendered for want of utilisation’. Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj

The admonition and the direction came after the Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj was told that construction of six additional classrooms in a Kaithal district school was yet to start although Rs 52.63 lakh was approved for the purpose in January 2020. In the absence of the rooms, the classes were being run in shifts.

Justice Bhardwaj observed that satisfactory explanation was not furnished by the state counsel as to why the work could not be initiated even after a lapse of over two-and-a-half years. Justice Bhardwaj asserted the same clearly showed absence of sensitivity on part of the state agencies, before calling for an affidavit by the Director-General, Senior Secondary School Education. He was asked to explain why construction could not be initiated.

He was further directed to furnish details of various grants/budget allocations received from the Union of India/the state government for providing educational facilities, including infrastructure, and “also furnish details as to whether the disbursements over the last 10 years were utilised by the state or had to be surrendered for want of utilisation”.

For the purpose of submitting the affidavit, Justice Bhardwaj set a three-week deadline. “In case the needful is not done, the Director-General, Senior Secondary School Education, shall remain present in the court on the next date of hearing,” Justice Bhardwaj added.