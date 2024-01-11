Punjab and Haryana High Court raps state for inconsistency in handling employee’s case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 10

In a scathing rebuke, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has virtually censured the State of Haryana for adopting contradictory stances in the case of an employee. His pensionary benefits were, on one hand, halted on the pretext of pending criminal proceedings. On the other, the state denied sanction to prosecute him.

“The different stands being taken by the department concerned is deplorable”, Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi asserted, adding that rule giving jurisdiction to the state and other respondents to withhold pensionary benefits merely on the registration of an FIR had not been brought to the court’s notice to justify the action.

Allowing the plea, Justice Sethi directed the respondents to release the pensionary benefits of the petitioner-employee. The employee was also held entitled to 6 per cent per annum interest from the date the pensionary benefits became due till the actual release. For the purpose, the Bench set a two-month deadline.

In his detailed order, Justice Sethi observed the petitioner’s grievance was that he retired on attaining the age of superannuation on January 31, 2018. But the pensionary benefits were not given to him without valid justification.

His counsel’s stand was that there was no impediment in the release of the pensionary benefits. As such, the respondents were required to be directed to release the same along with interest. Opposing the plea, the respondents submitted that a criminal case was registered under the provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act on August 20, 2009. The petitioner was named as one of the accused. Once criminal proceedings were pending, release of pensionary benefits was not admissible, it was added.

Justice Sethi asserted sanction to prosecute had already been denied. Non-release of the pensionary benefits was, as such, not understandable. The same department was on record saying that the petitioner was not guilty of the allegations alleged in the FIR for granting the sanction to prosecute him. But it was taking a totally different view for the release of pensionary benefits.

Justice Sethi added concededly charges had not been framed against the petitioner with regard to the FIR. It could not be said that there was any impediment in the release of the pensionary benefits of the petitioner.

“What to talk of the pendency of the criminal proceedings on the day when the petitioner retired on January 3, 2018, even after expiry of more than five-and-a-half years, the charges have not yet been framed against the petitioner. That being so, the withholding of the pensionary benefits by the respondents is totally arbitrary, illegal and contrary to the settled principle of law,” Justice Sethi added.