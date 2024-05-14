Punjab and Haryana High Court reprimands police for deficiency, delay in probe

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the investigation into criminal cases spanning several years in Sirsa district was amiss, before directing the SP concerned to remain present.

Court’s observation The probe into criminal cases remained unmonitored by the “higher police officers” in Sirsa district for the past several years. The accused were not arrested in different criminal cases registered during the past three-year period. Justice NS Shekhawat

Justice NS Shekhawat made it clear that nexus between the officers and accused was apparent. In more than a few cases, the accused were not declared proclaimed persons/offenders though their arrest was pending for several years. Justice Shekhawat also described as “highly unbelievable” the state’s stand in a document placed before the Bench that FSL reports were awaited for five or six years in several cases.

The admonition came on a bunch of anticipatory bail petitions filed against the state and other respondents by the accused in an FIR registered eight years ago. Taking up the pleas filed through counsel Aditya Sanghi, Japsehaj Singh, and Aman Pal, Justice Shekhawat on the previous date of hearing asserted there could not be possibly “any lawful justification for pendency of the investigation for the past several years.”

Justice Shekhawat then directed the Sirsa SP to file his personal affidavit explaining the delay. He was also directed to file a police station-wise list of cases where investigation was pending for more than three years. “This court had taken very serious view of the matter on the last date of hearing. But, no police official is present in the court today to assist the state counsel. The Sirsa SP is directed to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing,” Justice Shekhawat asserted, while fixing the case for May last week.

