Punjab and Haryana High Court rings in new system for foreign nationals in jails to contact kin

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 8

Foreign nationals lodged in jails across Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh may soon be able to contact their families, with the Punjab and Haryana High Court making clear its intent to ring in a new system for them to telephonically contact their kin back home, at least once a month.

Dialling up a fresh approach to ensure that they remained within reach of their families, a Division Bench today initiated suo motu proceedings in public interest. It followed a request made by a Kenyan national during Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia’s inspection of a central jail (women).

Justice Sandhawalia was told during the inspection that a system was not in place for foreign nationals lodged in jails to get in touch with their family after their arrest. “In such circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that a larger human rights issue arises, which needs to be addressed by both the States of Punjab and Haryana to put in some policy/regulations to ensure that at least once a month, foreign nationality convicts/under trials are able to get in touch with their family members by way of phone calls/video calls, which are to be arranged by the jail authorities,” the Bench of Justices Sandhawalia and Lapita Banerji stated.

In its detailed order, the Bench also placed reliance on a judgment in the case of “Francis Coralie Mullin versus the Administrator, Union Territory of Delhi and others”, wherein a similar issue regarding foreign nationals and their right to interact with legal adviser and family members came up before the apex court.

The Bench issued notice to Haryana and Punjab, along with the UT of Chandigarh, through the Home Secretary. Haryana Additional Advocate-General Deepak Balyan and his Punjab counterpart Saurav Khurana accepted the notice on behalf of the states during the court proceedings. The matter will come up for further hearing on May 2.

