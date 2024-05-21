Punjab and Haryana High Court slams bank with Rs 10 lakh costs for 4 decades of legal battle

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 21

More than 40 years after an employee was issued a chargesheet, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 10 lakh exemplary costs on the employer-bank after rapping it for repeatedly violating principles of natural justice while conducting departmental inquiry. The cost is to be paid to the employee’s legal representatives

The ruling by Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri came on a petition against Hisar Central Cooperative Bank Limited and other respondents by employee Virender Kumar through counsel Anurag Jain and Rahul Dahiya.

Justice Puri asserted the petitioner had gone through multiple rounds of litigation 1981 onwards. The case was remanded back to the inquiry stage a number of times. The petitioner for four decades had to knock the doors of different courts at various levels only because the respondent-bank repeatedly violated principles of natural justice, while conducting the departmental inquiry. The inquiry was still at the same stage when the petitioner died in 2022.

This case falls in the category of rare cases, where the petitioner had been agitating and litigating with respect to one chargesheet issued against him on January 8, 1981, for more than 40 years. He had been seeking compliance of principles of natural justice. Three times he was dismissed from service on the basis of allegation of embezzlement of about Rs 13,000 and three times the matter was remanded back by the higher authorities/court.

Justice Puri observed it was the court’s duty to consider payment of costs, considering the background and facts and circumstances of the case. Till date no order of punishment was in operation. The petitioner at that time had four minor children to support, including three daughters. He was apparently not paid anything since 1981 except subsistence allowance in pursuance of a high court orders

Nothing on the record suggested that the petitioner had any alternate employment. “The petitioner, now deceased, must have spent a lot of money on litigation at numerous levels for more than 40 years and that too without any adequate source of income and therefore the money must have been diverted towards litigation which ought to have been utilised to support his family including four children and his wife,” Justice Puri observed.

The Bench added the legal representatives would be entitled to all retirement benefits since there was no order of punishment. The benefits were, as such, directed to be released with 6 per cent per annum interest. The legal representatives were also held entitled to salary for period the petitioner did not discharge his duties due to the bank’s fault, along with all, consequential benefits from December 1983 till his retirement in February 2012.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.