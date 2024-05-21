 Punjab and Haryana High Court slams bank with Rs 10 lakh costs for 4 decades of legal battle : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Punjab and Haryana High Court slams bank with Rs 10 lakh costs for 4 decades of legal battle

Punjab and Haryana High Court slams bank with Rs 10 lakh costs for 4 decades of legal battle

This case falls in the category of rare cases, where the petitioner had been agitating and litigating with respect to one chargesheet issued against him on January 8, 1981, for more than 40 years

Punjab and Haryana High Court slams bank with Rs 10 lakh costs for 4 decades of legal battle

Photo: Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 21

More than 40 years after an employee was issued a chargesheet, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 10 lakh exemplary costs on the employer-bank after rapping it for repeatedly violating principles of natural justice while conducting departmental inquiry. The cost is to be paid to the employee’s legal representatives 

The ruling by Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri came on a petition against Hisar Central Cooperative Bank Limited and other respondents by employee Virender Kumar through counsel Anurag Jain and Rahul Dahiya.

Justice Puri asserted the petitioner had gone through multiple rounds of litigation 1981 onwards. The case was remanded back to the inquiry stage a number of times. The petitioner for four decades had to knock the doors of different courts at various levels only because the respondent-bank repeatedly violated principles of natural justice, while conducting the departmental inquiry. The inquiry was still at the same stage when the petitioner died in 2022. 

This case falls in the category of rare cases, where the petitioner had been agitating and litigating with respect to one chargesheet issued against him on January 8, 1981, for more than 40 years. He had been seeking compliance of principles of natural justice. Three times he was dismissed from service on the basis of allegation of embezzlement of about Rs 13,000 and three times the matter was remanded back by the higher authorities/court.

Justice Puri observed it was the court’s duty to consider payment of costs, considering the background and facts and circumstances of the case. Till date no order of punishment was in operation. The petitioner at that time had four minor children to support, including three daughters. He was apparently not paid anything since 1981 except subsistence allowance in pursuance of a high court orders

Nothing on the record suggested that the petitioner had any alternate employment. “The petitioner, now deceased, must have spent a lot of money on litigation at numerous levels for more than 40 years and that too without any adequate source of income and therefore the money must have been diverted towards litigation which ought to have been utilised to support his family including four children and his wife,” Justice Puri observed.

The Bench added the legal representatives would be entitled to all retirement benefits since there was no order of punishment. The benefits were, as such, directed to be released with 6 per cent per annum interest. The legal representatives were also held entitled to salary for period the petitioner did not discharge his duties due to the bank’s fault, along with all, consequential benefits from December 1983 till his retirement in February 2012.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

2
Punjab

In Punjab CM’s bastion Sangrur, ‘outsider’ Sukhpal Khaira poses tough challenge to Meet Hayer

3
Punjab

Manish Tewari’s promise to make Chandigarh ‘city-state’ triggers row

4
Trending

'If you were in Pakistan, I would have kidnapped you’: Cab driver to woman passenger in Canada

5
India

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IT professionals on bike

6
Chandigarh

Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

8
India

Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, families of techies killed demand strict action

9
India

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

10
Sports

No trials for wrestlers, all six quota winners to participate in Olympics

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma says Sisodia's conduct amounted ...

1 dead, others injured after London-Singapore flight hit severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines says

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

The flight is diverted and lands in stormy weather in Bangko...

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

A vacation bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chand...

With rising mercury, Punjab records highest-ever power demand for month of May

With rising mercury, Punjab records highest-ever power demand for month of May

The demand has crossed 14,000 MW

BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay appeals to EC to reconsider order debarring him from campaigning

BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay appeals to EC to reconsider order debarring him from campaigning

Speaking to a vernacular news channel, the former Calcutta H...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Amritsar: Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of gangster Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

Respectfully disagree with Delhi High Court decision dismissing Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas: AAP

Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar taken to Mumbai for retrieval of phone data

One arrested for ‘attack’ on Kanhaiya Kumar, efforts on to nab others: Delhi Police

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM’s silence speaks volumes about his stance on women’s safety, says Delhi L-G

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Jalandhar: Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: AAP leader Mahinderjit Singh killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Ravneet Bittu to Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshows on Tibba Road, in Raikot

Ravneet Bittu has proved beyond doubt, once a traitor, always a traitor: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Samrala residents reel under blistering heat as mercury soars

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed