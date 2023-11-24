 Punjab and Haryana High Court slams government insensitivity, imposes Rs 5 lakh costs for neglected school infrastructure : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Punjab and Haryana High Court slams government insensitivity, imposes Rs 5 lakh costs for neglected school infrastructure

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also directs personal appearance of Principal Secretary, Department of Education, and Director, Secondary Education

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 24

Rapping the government for insensitivity after noticing that its schools were yearning for rooms, electricity, toilets, and even drinking water, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 5 lakh costs as a mark of anguish and displeasure.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also directed the personal appearance of the Principal Secretary, Department of Education and Director, Secondary Education. They have been asked to file affidavit specifying the “timelines within which the pending approved works of infrastructure and basic amenities shall be completed by the respondents”.

The direction came as Justice Bhardwaj noticed the surrendering of budget allocation every year. “There has been a surrender of Rs 6,794.07 crores against the State schemes and Rs 3,881.92 crores under the centrally sponsored schemes, bringing the total surrendered amount to Rs 10,675.99 crores,” Justice Bhardwaj observed.

The Bench was hearing a petition against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Amarjeet and other petitioners by counsel Pardeep Kumar Rapria. The court noticed a “large number of anomalies and inaction by the official respondents in providing the basic amenities/facilities to the students in government schools”.

Justice Bhardwaj asserted an affidavit in the matter was “nothing more than jugglery of statics with no commitment to address the core issues glaring and a staring in the face of the affidavit filed by the director himself”. Complete silence was maintained about the timeline within which basic amenities such as toilets in the schools, besides electricity connection and drinking water facilities, would be available.

Justice Bhardwaj also took note of the fact that the additional classroom requirements and other rooms had been assessed by the respondent-department as more than 13,000. “The running state of the affairs of the department by the directorate and the principal secretary, thus, leave much room for improvement and pro-active vision and leadership, a quality found severally in the lacking,” Justice Bhardwaj observed.

The Bench added the Central Government was vigorously pursuing ‘Swachh Bharat’ Mission and wanted to set up toilets for every household. There were repeated instances of girls being sexually harassed and assaulted in schools in Haryana. The absence of toilets in 538 girls’ schools only highlighted the plight and condition at the ground level.

The absence of a crystallised action plan only reflected a complete lack of planning on respondent-authorities’ part. The position had remained unchanged even though the court had at an earlier occasion made an attempt to sensitise the officials by calling the Director and Principal Secretary of School Education before requesting them to come up with a complete action plan for the redressal of basic amenities issues.

An assurance was given during the course of the hearing that expeditious steps would be taken to resolve the basic issues. There appeared to be no improvement in the statistics filed by the respondents before the court, despite a lapse of more than eight months.


