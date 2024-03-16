 Punjab and Haryana High Court: State’s claim that injured farmer was main instigator an afterthought : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Punjab and Haryana High Court: State’s claim that injured farmer was main instigator an afterthought

Punjab and Haryana High Court: State’s claim that injured farmer was main instigator an afterthought

Pritpal Singh was allegedly abducted by Haryana Police from Khanauri border on Feb 21

Punjab and Haryana High Court: State’s claim that injured farmer was main instigator an afterthought

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today described as “afterthought” and “difficult to fathom” the state of Haryana’s stand that detained farmer Pritpal Singh was “the main instigator” in an attempt-to-murder case registered after 15 police personnel were purportedly injured. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today described as “afterthought” and “difficult to fathom” the state of Haryana’s stand that detained farmer Pritpal Singh was “the main instigator” in an attempt-to-murder case registered after 15 police personnel were purportedly injured.

Court observation

In the affidavit, the state nowhere pointed out a finger towards Pritpal of being an instigator, neither any reference to the statements of any police personnel was made, though the same was filed after almost five days of the incident dated February 21 and the investigation had already commenced by then. Justice Harkesh Manuja

The assertion came as Justice Harkesh Manuja refused to accept the state’s plea to close the proceedings in the habeas corpus petition filed by his father on the ground of having been rendered infructuous.

Justice Manuja also took note of injured farmer Pritpal Singh’s statement alleging that he was forcibly taken away from “territory of Punjab in Sangrur district” by the Haryana Police towards its side, before being given merciless beatings.

The bench also referred to the petitioner’s submission that a complaint was submitted to Punjab DGP’s officer regarding abduction and beatings, but no action had been taken so far.

Appearing before Justice Manuja’s Bench, the counsel representing the state of Haryana, submitted that an FIR had been registered on February 21 at Garhi police station in Jind district on the basis of the occurrence narrated by Pritpal Singh. Eight of 15 police personnel injured in the incident had named Pritpal as the main instigator.

Haryana Additional Advocate-General Deepak Sabherwal also submitted that the present petition had become infructuous and further orders were not required to be passed once the alleged detainee had been traced.

Referring to the record, the injuries sustained by Pritpal Singh, the expert medical opinion and affidavits earlier filed on Haryana’s behalf, Justice Manuja observed that the stand now taken clearly appeared to be an afterthought and beyond comprehension, compelling the court not to close the petition as having been rendered infructuous with Pritpal Singh’s release.

Justice Manuja added that the stand was in sharp contrast to the previous one reflected in an affidavit, where the state had submitted that Pritpal was found severely injured in the fields near barricades. He was shifted to a hospital considering his health condition.

“In the affidavit, the state nowhere pointed out a finger towards Pritpal of being an instigator, neither any reference to the statements of any police personnel was made in the affidavit, though the same was filed after almost five days of the incident dated February 21 and the investigation had already commenced by then”, Justice Manuja said.

The bench also observed that the contention regarding infructuous petition did not align with the legal principles established by the Supreme Court in Lalita Kumari’s case, which mandated the authorities to fulfil their statutory duties as per the Code of Criminal Procedure upon the notification of a cognisable offense. Additionally, it was related to his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution on his life and liberty.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Punjab

Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

3
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

4
India

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

5
India

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

6
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

7
Himachal

Himachal political crisis: Congress ex-minister, sitting Kangra MLA played anchor role during cross-voting for RS poll, says CM Sukhu

8
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

9
Himachal

Chamba: ADM, 5 others convicted in exam impersonation case

10
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as court refuses to stay summons

Manoj Tiwari highlights Centre’s initiatives for women

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments