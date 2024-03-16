Punjab and Haryana High Court: State’s claim that injured farmer was main instigator an afterthought

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today described as “afterthought” and “difficult to fathom” the state of Haryana’s stand that detained farmer Pritpal Singh was “the main instigator” in an attempt-to-murder case registered after 15 police personnel were purportedly injured.

Court observation In the affidavit, the state nowhere pointed out a finger towards Pritpal of being an instigator, neither any reference to the statements of any police personnel was made, though the same was filed after almost five days of the incident dated February 21 and the investigation had already commenced by then. Justice Harkesh Manuja

The assertion came as Justice Harkesh Manuja refused to accept the state’s plea to close the proceedings in the habeas corpus petition filed by his father on the ground of having been rendered infructuous.

Justice Manuja also took note of injured farmer Pritpal Singh’s statement alleging that he was forcibly taken away from “territory of Punjab in Sangrur district” by the Haryana Police towards its side, before being given merciless beatings.

The bench also referred to the petitioner’s submission that a complaint was submitted to Punjab DGP’s officer regarding abduction and beatings, but no action had been taken so far.

Appearing before Justice Manuja’s Bench, the counsel representing the state of Haryana, submitted that an FIR had been registered on February 21 at Garhi police station in Jind district on the basis of the occurrence narrated by Pritpal Singh. Eight of 15 police personnel injured in the incident had named Pritpal as the main instigator.

Haryana Additional Advocate-General Deepak Sabherwal also submitted that the present petition had become infructuous and further orders were not required to be passed once the alleged detainee had been traced.

Referring to the record, the injuries sustained by Pritpal Singh, the expert medical opinion and affidavits earlier filed on Haryana’s behalf, Justice Manuja observed that the stand now taken clearly appeared to be an afterthought and beyond comprehension, compelling the court not to close the petition as having been rendered infructuous with Pritpal Singh’s release.

Justice Manuja added that the stand was in sharp contrast to the previous one reflected in an affidavit, where the state had submitted that Pritpal was found severely injured in the fields near barricades. He was shifted to a hospital considering his health condition.

“In the affidavit, the state nowhere pointed out a finger towards Pritpal of being an instigator, neither any reference to the statements of any police personnel was made in the affidavit, though the same was filed after almost five days of the incident dated February 21 and the investigation had already commenced by then”, Justice Manuja said.

The bench also observed that the contention regarding infructuous petition did not align with the legal principles established by the Supreme Court in Lalita Kumari’s case, which mandated the authorities to fulfil their statutory duties as per the Code of Criminal Procedure upon the notification of a cognisable offense. Additionally, it was related to his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution on his life and liberty.

