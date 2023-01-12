Take humane view of hardships faced by employees with disabilities: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had made it clear that the state of Haryana was expected to take a “humane and more sympathetic view” of the sufferings and hardships faced by the employees with disabilities before ordering their transfer/dislocation from the natural habitat, environment and surroundings.

The assertion by Justice Arun Monga came in case where a 100 per cent visually impaired tabla player, working in a government college for past 34 years, was asked to relocate from Panchkula to Ambala Cantt. In his petition filed in 2014 through counsel Salil Bali, Sulekh Chand was seeking the quashing of an order dated September 20, 2013, whereby his claim for promotion as music lecturer was rejected. Justice Monga observed the petitioner and four others were promoted as senior table players vide order dated April 19, 2022. But the promotion “unwittingly” turned out to be punitive as the petitioner was transferred since the promotional post was apparently not available.

Justice Monga observed the petitioner’s natural habitat/environment and surroundings were at Panchkula, which he had mastered over a lifetime — since 1988. The same ought not to have been changed on sheer humanitarian grounds unless of course there was no promotional post of senior tabla player available at Panchkula or his transfer was otherwise unavoidable.

Justice Monga added transfer was an incidence of government service. It was not punitive and Ambala Cantt was not very far away. But the competent authority was in peculiar circumstances expected to take into consideration the obvious hardships resulting from his transfer/dislocation.

“As things are, it seems that whatever was the charm of the only promotion after 34 years of service was more or less lost to the petitioner due to his transfer and dislocation. The court expects that in future the respondents would take humane and more sympathetic view of the sufferings and hardships of similarly situated employees before ordering their transfer/dislocation from the natural habitat/environment and surroundings,” Justice Monga observed. Justice Monga added the respondents were also expected to consider ensuring that the pay scale of senior tabla player was near that of a music lecturer in school. It would be in the fitness of things if a decent nomenclature was given to college cadre tabla player like tabla instructor and senior tabla instructor consistent with the nature, dignity and worth of their work and for a perception of enhanced status.

The respondents were also directed to consider the feasibility of appropriately upgrading the pay scale of senior tabla player in the college cadre to bring it closer, or at least “bear a better proportion” with the pay scale given to school lecturer in music and also for suitably re-designating the post.

