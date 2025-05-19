Punjab and Haryana High Court warns litigant for scandalous remarks against judges

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has administered a strong caution to a litigant for making scandalous and contemptuous allegations against judicial officers, including three judges of the high court and Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division), Gurugram, while observing that such conduct would not be tolerated in the future.

“The petitioner, appearing in person, has made intemperate remarks and used contemptuous language against the ACJ (SD), Gurugram, as well as three judges of this court,” Justice Harpreet Singh Brar asserted, while flagging grave but unsubstantiated allegations regarding tampering of court records at the instance of an advocate.

Taking serious exception, the court recorded that the petitioner had failed to indicate any victimisation in the matter and had instead made baseless and scandalous claims attacking the integrity of the judicial system.

“A perusal of the record clearly indicates that there is no justifiable cause on the basis of which scandalous and contemptuous allegations are levelled by the petitioner,” it stated.

Showing restraint, Justice Brar decided against initiating contempt proceedings. “In view of the lack of legal knowledge on part of the petitioner, this court is of the considered opinion that contempt proceedings need not be initiated against him,” the court held.

Sounding a clear warning, Justice Brar asserted: “Be that as it may, the petitioner is cautioned with respect to his conduct and in no uncertain terms, he is forewarned that the same would not be tolerated in the future.”

The observations came in a case where the petitioner had sought a CBI probe into the alleged forging and fabrication of the will by the testator’s legal heirs. Finding no merit in the plea or supporting material, the court eventually dismissed the petition.