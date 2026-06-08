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Home / Haryana / Punjab-based heroin supplier arrested, drug money recovered in Kaithal

Punjab-based heroin supplier arrested, drug money recovered in Kaithal

Acting on a secret tip-off, the police set up a checkpoint, and the accused were arrested while travelling in a vehicle; 100.05 grams of heroin recovered

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 05:00 PM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody.
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A CIA-1 unit of Kaithal police arrested a Punjab-based heroin supplier and recovered drug money from his possession. The accused, identified as Gurmel Singh, a resident of Gamawala village in Ferozepur district, was apprehended after an investigation into a recent heroin seizure case.

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Giving details, the police spokesperson said that on the direction of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan, a team of CIA-1 In-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Jaswant Singh, and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh arrested the accused from Punjab. He was produced in court and has been sent to judicial custody.

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On June 4, ASI Raghubir Singh had acted on a secret tip-off and set up a checkpoint on the road between Dera Bhagat Singh and Khushhal Majra in the Guhla police station area. During the operation, three accused — Ajay, Sintu and Satish alias Bambu, residents of Ward No. 6, Cheeka — were arrested while travelling in a vehicle. The police recovered 100.05 grams of heroin from their possession.

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A case was registered at Guhla Police Station and further investigation was assigned to ASI Jasbir Singh. During questioning and subsequent inquiry, it was revealed that the seized heroin had allegedly been supplied by Gurmel Singh.

Acting on the leads, the police arrested Gurmel Singh and recovered Rs 10,000 as drug money from his possession, he added.

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