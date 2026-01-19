DT
Home / Haryana / Punjab-bound truck with 460 illegal khair logs seized in Yamunanagar

Punjab-bound truck with 460 illegal khair logs seized in Yamunanagar

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:10 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Wood mafia is allegedly active in illegal felling of khair in Yamunanagar district.
A joint team of the Forest Department and the police impounded a truck allegedly carrying 460 illegal logs of khair in the Sadhaura area of Yamunanagar district. The truck was reportedly on way to Punjab from Jatanwala village of the district.

On the complaint of Kalsia Forest Range Officer Baljit Singh, a case was registered against Noor Mohammad, alias Kala, and Rakeeb, alias Bhura, both residents of Jatanwala village, under the Indian Forest Act, Wild Life (Protection) Act, Punjab Land and Preservation Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at the Vyaspur police station.

On January 16, at around 3 am, Forest guard Yogesh Kumar, the in charge of Dadupur beat, got a tip-off that a truck loaded with illegal khair was on its way to Punjab via Bilaspur and Sadhaura towns.

He informed senior officers of the Forest Department and the Bilaspur police. He along with Forest Guard Sandeep Singh and the police intercepted the truck near a police check post in the Sadhaura area around 5.40 am. Driver Noor Mohammad and Rakeeb flee the spot, leaving the truck behind.

"We are making all efforts to stop illegal felling and transportation of khair in the district. This drive shall continue in future too,” said the Range Forest Officer. Khair is used to prepare katha (used as an ingredient in paan) and many ayurvedic medicines.

