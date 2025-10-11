Punjab CM Mann seeks justice for IPS officer’s family, slams Haryana Government

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday urged the Haryana Government to give justice to the family of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar instead of safeguarding its favoured officers. Interacting with the media after meeting the family, Mann appealed to the Government of India and Haryana Government to stand with the bereaved family in this hour of crisis.

He said that he had flagged this issue with the Governor of Punjab, who is also the Chief Administrator of Chandigarh, requesting that the officers named by Y Puran Kumar in his suicide note be booked immediately.

Mann expressed that the entire family is in trauma after the death of the senior IPS officer, who hailed from a humble background. “The wife of the deceased officer is a daughter of Punjab and a senior officer’s wife in Haryana,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that such cases of targeting weaker sections are on the rise in the country.”

Citing the example of the Chief Justice of India, Mann said, “The troll army was making his memes daily and targeting him as part of their nefarious agenda.”