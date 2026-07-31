Punjab CM should tell people how many poll promises have been fulfilled: Nayab Saini

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann should tell people how many of the Aam Aadmi Party's pre-poll promises have been fulfilled so far.

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With only about four months left before the next assembly elections in Punjab, people deserve to know how many of these promises have been kept, Saini said, questioning if the Mann government would be able to fulfil the remaining promises within the short time left.

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The Haryana chief minister, who was speaking at an event to mark the 87th martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh in Punjab's Sanaur, said that only a BJP government could fulfil the dreams envisioned by the legendary freedom fighter for the development of the youth.

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Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party government, he remarked that a state's development is driven not by slogans but by intent and commitment.

Saini also targeted the Punjab government over alleged "irregularities" in the recruitment of excise inspectors, describing it as a grave injustice to deserving youths.

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Referring to the claim of a speaker at the event that the Punjab government had fulfilled only 30 per cent of its electoral promises, Saini asked Chief Minister Mann to reveal how many of these promises had actually been implemented and whether he could fulfil the remaining commitments within the next four months.

Drawing a parallel to the BJP's election manifesto in Haryana, he said the party had made 217 'Sankalps' (promises) during the 2024 assembly polls, of which 70 have been fulfilled in just one-and-a-half years, while the remaining 147 would also be implemented soon.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is scaling new heights in terms of development while simultaneously taking pride in its rich heritage, Saini said, adding that the Haryana government is working with the same vision and has undertaken several welfare initiatives for farmers, women and youth.

Recalling the life and legacy of Shaheed Udham Singh, Saini said the revolutionary devoted his life to the service of the nation and avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in London.

Udham Singh distinguished between the British people and British imperialism; his struggle was never against any religion, community or nation, but against injustice, the Haryana chief minister said.

Urging the people of Punjab to draw inspiration from the great revolutionary, Saini said that if one Udham Singh could uphold his resolve for 21 years and shake the foundations of an empire, then 3.5 crore Punjabis united by a common resolve could certainly transform the destiny of the state.

Udham Singh avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by shooting down Michael O'Dwyer, then lieutenant governor of undivided Punjab, on March 13, 1940. He was hanged at the age of 40 at the Pentonville Prison in London on July 31, 1940.

Earlier in the morning, at his official residence in Chandigarh, Saini paid heartfelt tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day and remembered his unparalleled sacrifice.

On the occasion, Saini said that Udham Singh's indomitable courage, unwavering patriotism and supreme sacrifice for the honour of the motherland constitute an immortal chapter in the golden pages of Indian history.

Paying homage to the martyr, he said, "The nation will always remain indebted to his bravery, dedication and supreme sacrifice. The resolve and patience he demonstrated in securing justice for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre are unparalleled."

The life and ideals of Shaheed Udham Singh will continue to inspire future generations to walk the path of patriotism, sacrifice and service to the nation, he added.