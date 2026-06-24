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Home / Haryana / Punjab CM video row: Sukhbir thanks Haryana CM Saini for FIR

Punjab CM video row: Sukhbir thanks Haryana CM Saini for FIR

SAD president Badal demands cases be registered under various sections against CM Mann for allegedly presenting false reports before the Sangat, and using Punjab Police officials for serious crimes

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:04 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. File photo
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A day after the Gurugram police arrested two men following a complaint from a forensic expert in connection with a viral “sacrilege” video purportedly involving Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has lambasted the AAP government for a failed attempt to tailor a forensic report.

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Expressing gratitude to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for getting a case registered at a local police station, Badal has demanded that cases be registered under various sections against Mann for allegedly presenting false reports before the Sangat, and using Punjab Police officials for serious crimes.

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Badal claimed that the truth behind the false forensic lab reports arranged by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accused of being anti‑Panth and guilty of sacrilege, has come to light through video evidence.

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Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday claimed that police officers allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to tailor the forensic report that gave a clean chit to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann in connection with an alleged blasphemous act video.

He further released a video that he said showed a meeting between police officials and the laboratory owners.

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Majithia also released what he described as a video confession of an individual who allegedly prepared the report under pressure from the Chief Minister and police officers.

The footage shows police officials meeting the forensic expert at a hotel in Gurugram, negotiating payment in exchange for fabricated reports intended to discredit Akal Takht.

Later, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, in a post on Facebook, said, “Vadda Tera Darbar, Sacha Tudh Takhat" (Great is Your Court, and True is Your Throne).

While interacting with the press, Gargaj demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

The political row erupted after a five-member jathedar panel of Akal Takht declared Mann a “Guru-Dokhi” (anti-Guru) and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi” (opposed to the Khalsa Panth) over an alleged sacrilege video after forensic reports commissioned by the Akal Takht concluded the viral clip was authentic and not AI-generated.

CM Mann was quick to respond and said that the person shown in the video committing the blasphemous act was not him.

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