DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Punjab, Haryana to sizzle as IMD forecasts heatwave till June 30

Punjab, Haryana to sizzle as IMD forecasts heatwave till June 30

Monsoon likely to arrive in first week of July

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:36 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women protect themselves from the intense heat by covering their faces in Bathinda. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
Advertisement

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heatwave in parts of Punjab and Haryana for three days, from June 28 to June 30.

Advertisement

However, a few areas of Punjab and Haryana, as well as Chandigarh, are expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on July 1 due to a western disturbance. On July 2 and July 3, heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places, with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph. On July 4, thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely.

Advertisement

“There will be no appreciable change in the day temperatures. Once the thunderstorm cycle starts, the temperatures will fall by 4-6 degrees Celsius gradually,” said Director, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, Surender Paul.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the northern limit of the monsoon on June 28 is in Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj and Motihari. It is yet to enter Uttar Pradesh.

According to Paul, the monsoon is running late and is likely to reach Chandigarh and northern Punjab in the first week of July.

Advertisement

The monsoon flow from east to west in India. At present, it is stuck. “The monsoon will enter Uttar Pradesh (UP) soon from the eastern side and will reach western UP in the next three to four days. It will then enter Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. After that, it will touch the northern parts of Punjab and Chandigarh, and then it will move towards Haryana,” said Paul.

He added that the normal date for the arrival of the monsoon in Chandigarh and the northern parts of Punjab has been revised to June 24, based on the long-term average. “Thereafter, it enters other parts of Punjab and Haryana,” he added.

According to the IMD, the El Niño has set in the Pacific Ocean, which delays and weakens the south-west monsoon. According to Paul, El Niño happens when warm water builds up along the coast of South America. “This rise in ocean temperature changes the movement of air and clouds across the globe, which can disturb regular wind patterns. For India, this often results in a weak or delayed monsoon season,” he said.

“Another factor is the flow of north-westerly winds, which is hindering the progress of the monsoons. The frequent Western Disturbances in the region is also a factor,” added Paul.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts