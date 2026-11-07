Punjab in focus, BJP turns up heat

With Punjab gearing up for Assembly elections early next year, the BJP appears to have chosen Haryana as a launchpad to build political momentum in the neighbouring state and soft-launch its campaign.

A series of high-profile visits by senior party leaders, including BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah within a span of a week, has added to the political buzz in Haryana.

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While Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been making regular visits to Punjab since the beginning of the year, the Central leadership has been showcasing the BJP model of governance through programmes organised in Haryana.

The party's outreach, with an eye on Punjab, began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting all BJP MLAs from Haryana to his residence in New Delhi for their first-ever joint meeting on October 3. The interaction, attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Dr Archana Gupta, reportedly focused on Haryana's political landscape and the functioning of the BJP government.

"This interaction showed the top leadership's commitment to keeping the dialogue going with all its leaders on the ground, no matter how small a state. Punjab and Haryana share a history. There can be no better example of the development the state has witnessed in the past over 12 years. Our central leaders, through their visits, are only underlining Haryana's gains," said Archana Gupta.

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The BJP subsequently used Haryana Day to organise simultaneous padyatras in Rohtak and Faridabad under the banner of 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy).

The Rohtak march was led by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, while former Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan led the padyatra in Faridabad.

In Rohtak, Nabin, apparently keeping the Punjab electoral contest in mind, targeted Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should have apologised for the riots instead of participating in protests in Delhi, seeking to strike an emotional chord with the Sikh community.

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On November 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah led another padyatra in Karnal, further intensifying the BJP's political outreach in Haryana. His visit came amid the party's efforts to highlight its governance record in the state and take its political narrative to Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections.

Shah's participation also underscored the importance the party attaches to its campaign against the Congress and other Opposition parties, particularly over allegations of electoral irregularities and vote theft.

A former BJP MP, speaking on condition of anonymity, endorsed the view that Haryana was being used as a launchpad for the party's Punjab election campaign.

"Until the BJP formally launches its campaign in Punjab, senior party leaders will continue to visit Haryana to attend programmes, unveil policies and participate in political events. Once the campaign is officially launched, we will all fan out across Punjab. Since Punjab is right next door to Haryana, it is only natural to highlight the state's progress. Several Haryana leaders will also soon be assigned responsibilities in Punjab," the BJP leader said.

BJP media coordinator Parveen Attrey also said the senior leaders' visits were part of a special campaign to counter the Congress and other Opposition parties over allegations of vote theft and irregularities in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"We are showcasing the BJP's pro-development policies and taking the Haryana Government's governance model and public welfare policies to the people of Punjab. We are highlighting schemes being implemented in Haryana and appealing to people in Punjab to bring the BJP to power so that similar welfare initiatives can be extended to all sections of society there. These visits are aimed at driving home the point that Punjab will flourish under the BJP, with Haryana serving as a case in point," Attrey added.