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Home / Haryana / Punjab losing faith in AAP, claims Om Prakash Dhankar

Punjab losing faith in AAP, claims Om Prakash Dhankar

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 08:27 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar
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BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab had failed to live up to the expectations of the people. As a result, Punjab was witnessing a wave of political change and the people there had made up their minds to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming Assembly elections, he claimed.

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Talking to mediapersons in Bahadurgarh town on Saturday, Dhankar said he had been touring Punjab for the past several days, and a wave of support for the BJP was clearly visible across the state.

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Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he remarked that he “should not remain in power in Punjab for even a single day”. He alleged that the Mann government had failed to address issues concerning public welfare.

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He further stated that the issue of sacrilege of the Gurus was an extremely sensitive and pressing matter in Punjab, and accused the state government of failing to act in accordance with the sentiments of the people. The people of Punjab were looking for change and saw the BJP as a strong alternative, he added.

In reply to a question, Dhankar claimed that the people of Jhajjar would ensure victory for the BJP on all four seats in the next Assembly elections. He said the party workers were continuously working to strengthen the organisation.

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