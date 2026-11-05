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Home / Haryana / Punjab RTI panel lauds Haryana’s reforms

Punjab RTI panel lauds Haryana’s reforms

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:00 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The Haryana State Information Commission celebrated its 21st foundation day with a visit by a delegation of the Punjab State Information Commission, followed by an interactive session on strengthening the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The delegation, led by Punjab Chief Information Commissioner Inderpal Singh Dhanna and State Information Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sandhu, was welcomed by Haryana Chief Information Commissioner TVSN Prasad.

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Prasad briefed the visitors on the Haryana Commission’s initiatives to enhance transparency and efficiency, including hybrid hearings, e-filing of appeals and complaints, paperless functioning, priority hearings and a proposed training programme for 25,000 State Public Information Officers and First Appellate Authorities.

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The delegation also visited the Commission’s courtrooms to understand its functioning, particularly the conduct of hybrid hearings.

Appreciating Haryana’s administrative and technological reforms, Dhanna highlighted initiatives such as the Central Registration Unit and systematic listing of cases before different benches.

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