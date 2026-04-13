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Home / Haryana / Punjab's Palak honoured as Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year by STPI, Government of India

Punjab's Palak honoured as Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year by STPI, Government of India

She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:44 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Palakjot Kaur, Founder and Director of Moogle Canada and Moogle Labs Pvt. Ltd., has been conferred with the prestigious Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year Award by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Government of India. The award was presented by the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab singh Saini.

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An alumna of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore), Palakjot has demonstrated exceptional vision and determination from an early age. At just 16, she launched her own blog, Voice of Kaur, reflecting her early inclination towards thought leadership and expression. By the age of 19, she founded Moogle, an AI-driven company focused on building the intelligent layer for enterprises, enabling organisations to leverage advanced technologies for smarter decision-making and scalable growth.

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She belongs to a business family from Punjab.

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