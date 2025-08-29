Punjab’s women have lost faith in AAP, now looking towards Haryana model: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the women of Punjab had lost faith in the Aam Aadmi Party government and people there are now looking for welfare schemes at Haryana with hope.

Advertisement

He said that just as the Congress “hollowed out” Punjab earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party is treading the same path by failing to deliver on the promises made to women during elections.

The Chief Minister was addressing mediapersons after the Cabinet’s decision to implement the ‘Deendayal Laado Laxmi Yojana’ here today.

Advertisement

Saini further said that the people of Punjab had now made up their mind and understood that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only leader under whose leadership works of public welfare are being carried out across the country.

The Chief Minister said that the present Haryana Government is committed to fulfilling every promise made in its ‘sankalp patra’. Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, he said that the party misleads people with manifestos during elections, but once in power, forgets them and throws them into the dustbin.

Advertisement

Stating that the BJP continued to implement its promises, Saini said that Modi’s guarantee comes from delivering what he promises. “However, the Congress’ guarantee is like Chinese goods—which come with no guarantee at all,” he said, adding that the governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or Haryana, have fulfilled their every promise.

Responding to a question, Saini said that some parties seek votes during elections but later leave the people to their fate. He said that the Congress raised the issue of the ‘Laado Lakshmi Yojana’ during the last session but had no reply when asked why the promises made to the women by its governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh had not been fulfilled.

Replying to another question, the Chief Minister that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party “actually eat from the same plate” and this is why the people have lost faith in them.

On the allegations made by Congress regarding “beti bachao”, the Chief Minister said that the Congress had no concrete issues and its MLAs were resorting to political drama by waving posters in the House.