Pupils hold protest in Rohtak, state-level counselling stalled

Rohtak, November 2

MBBS students staged a protest against the bond policy of the state government at the PGIMS here today.

The state-level counselling for MBBS seats, which was slated to be conducted for the verification of documents at the institute today, got stalled due to the protest.

The police was called in view of the volatile situation prevailing on the campus. The protesting students, however, maintained that the counselling was boycotted by the parents of the students.

Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, said efforts were on to convince the protesting students. “We are talking to the students and making efforts to resolve the issue amicably,” she said.

Though the CM has announced that the students will not have to pay the bond amount and they will only have to sign a bond-cum-loan agreement, the protesting students continued their agitation, saying they have not received any official intimation from the authorities concerned in this regard.

Document verification cancelled

The authorities of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, have cancelled the document verification schedule (Round-1) for admission to MBBS/BDS courses. The fresh schedule will be announced shortly