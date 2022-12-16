Purchases worth Rs 663 cr approved by Haryana CM-led committee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

A high powered purchase committee (HPPC) led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar today approved the purchase of goods worth about Rs 663 crores to be procured by various departments.

Addressing the media, Khattar said the approval had been accorded for the purchase of books for the students of Classes I to VIII for the upcoming academic session. Approval was also given for the purchase of toys and books for children enrolled in playway schools.

The purchase of 152 Bolero vehicles for the police and Agriculture and Irrigation Department was also approved by the committee.

#manohar lal khattar