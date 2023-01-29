Purified rainwater for all prisoners in state

Rohtak, January 28
Prisoners lodged in the state’s jails will now get purified rainwater for drinking.The rainwater coming down from the roofs of buildings on the prison campuses will be collected in storage tanks and used throughout the year.
Five storage tanks of 1.25 lakh-litre capacity each are being constructed for the purpose at Sunaria jail in Rohtak district. The project will be replicated in other jails of the state. “The underlying idea behind the exercise is to conserve water and ensure the availability of adequate water at the prisons,” said Mohammad Akil, Director-General (Prisons), Haryana.He pointed out that the project would be especially beneficial for the jails located in the areas facing scarcity of water. The expenses incurred on the construction of the storage tanks will be borne by the Agriculture Department.“As per scientific reports, the purity and quality of rainwater is much better than RO water. The quality of the stored rainwater will be on a par with that of the drinking water supplied to the residents of Europe,” said Suneel Sangwan, Jail Superintendent, Rohtak. The stored rainwater will be sent for laboratory testing before being supplied for drinking, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...