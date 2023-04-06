Push for local hiring, Haryana hikes employment subsidy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

In a push for hiring local youth from Haryana, the state Cabinet today decided to increase the employment generation subsidy under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020 from Rs 36,000 to Rs 48,000 per employee per annum for 10 years in the ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ category blocks.

The Cabinet also approved capping the net state goods and services tax (SGST) reimbursement or investment subsidy at 50 per cent.

The employment generation subsidy is provided for capacity building of state-domicile skilled, semi-skilled or un-skilled employees who are earning not more than Rs 40,000 per month as salary on payroll or contract with a valid ESI/PF number.

After the approval of the Council of Ministers, the change in the quantum of the SGST and the employment generation subsidy will be applicable to industries that have gone into commercial production on or after April 1, 2023.

For industries that have already applied and are availing of incentives under the SGST and the employment generation scheme, the quantum may remain the same as mentioned earlier in the policy. Further, the quantum of incentives under the SGST and

the employment generation scheme for mega projects and ultra-mega projects approved under the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Board before April 1, 2023, will also remain the same as approved by the board.

The Cabinet also allowed philanthropic societies or charitable institutions, which want to establish gaushalas, biogas plants, panchgavya product plants, veterinary hospitals and research and training centres as well as grow fodder, shamlat land on a lease basis for 20 years as the government has amended Rule 6, Sub-Rule (2A) of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964. In a gaushala, the lessee shall have to house and maintain at least 50% of stray cattle of the total cattle population at all points of time during the lease period. These rules may be called the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Haryana Amendment Rules, 2023.

After the said amendment, now a gram panchayat will be allowed to lease out its land by way of allotment for a period up to 20 years at the rate of not less than Rs 5,100 per acre per year to a charitable organisation with a history of philanthropic contribution to society and whose antecedents have been verified and which is recommended by a district-level committee and the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog.

