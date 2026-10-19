Push to expedite Baba Banda Singh Bahadur memorial work at Lohgarh

A meeting of the expert committee for the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Lohgarh project was held in Vyaspur town of Yamunanagar district to review the progress of the proposed memorial and discuss measures to ensure the timely completion of the project.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Prabhleen Singh, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Vyaspur SDM-cum-Lohgarh Trust member-secretary Dr Kuldeep Singh was also present.

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Dr Prabhleen Singh said a grand memorial dedicated to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur would be constructed on around 20 acres of land at Lohgarh.

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“The project includes the renovation of the historic fort and compound boundary wall, and the construction of a colossal statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. This memorial will play a vital role in preserving the memory of his indomitable courage, valour, and sacrifice, as well as introducing future generations to the glorious historical heritage of the Sikh community,” he said.

The committee reviewed the progress of the memorial’s development, pending works and various administrative and construction-related issues.

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The discussions also covered plans for tree plantation, the installation of signboards, construction activities requiring Forest Department approval and the demarcation of the surrounding land.

Dr Prabhleen Singh directed officials to ensure quality, transparency and timely execution of all development works, and to complete pending projects within the stipulated timeframe.

After the meeting, the committee members visited the project site at Lohgarh to inspect the ongoing development works and offer suggestions.

Dr Kuldeep Singh said electricity supply had been restored at the project site, where power had previously been sourced from Himachal Pradesh.

SS Pahwa, a member of the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Lohgarh Foundation Trust, credited former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal with the development of Lohgarh.

“Due to the efforts of Manohar Lal and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the project work is expected to be completed soon,” Pahwa said.

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Somnath Sachdeva, Anandpur Sahib University Vice-Chancellor Sarabjit Singh, RFO Krishan Kumar, Trust Section Officer Rajender Singh, consultant Nitika Kapoor, architect Harvinder Singh and Jasmer Singh, along with other officers and employees, were present at the meeting.