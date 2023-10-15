Pushed off first floor by friend, man injured

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 14

A 26-year-old man was critically injured after his friend pushed him off the first floor of their rented house in Sector 50 here.

The accused, identified as Hariom, was under the influence of alcohol when he pushed the victim, Aman Singh, off their room’s balcony following an argument.

In a complaint lodged with the police, victim’s friend Aman Singh Rawat, said he, and Hariom, Aman Singh, Dheeraj and Suraj Singh are employed at the same restaurant and reside in the same accommodation in Sector 50.

Sharing details, he said, “On Thursday night, Aman Singh and Hariom got into an argument over food. Despite the two being separated by us, they started fighting again, following which Hariom pushed Aman off the first floor of our apartment. We then rushed Aman to a private hospital, for treatment.” An FIR was registered against Hariom.

